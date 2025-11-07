India's World Cup winning stars Shree Charani, Kranti, Richa, Amanjot receive warm welcome after historic title win

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The Indian women's team, fresh from their historic win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, received a grand welcome upon their return home. As they touched down on Indian soil, they were greeted with garlands and cheers on Thursday.

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win on Sunday (November 2).

After India's World Cup triumph, Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur shared a heartwarming moment from the team's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealing the support shown by her home state, Punjab, and her witty take on the game-changing catches that sealed India's glory.

While speaking to ANI, Amanjot Kaur said, "I am overwhelmed by the support Punjab is showing us. I felt very good that so many people had come to receive me. Parents should encourage their children to pursue sports."

Speaking about the meeting with PM Modi, Amanjot Kaur told ANI, "He spoke about the catch. Surya bhaiya took a catch, and I took a catch, and two World Cups came home. He spoke about that..."

World Cup winner Harleen Deol also expressed her joy after India's historic triumph, saying her family's support played a crucial role in helping her chase her dreams.

"It feels great. I had great support from my family, and it gave me even more freedom to play. Follow your passion. Dreams do come true. Keep working hard," Harleen Deol told ANI.

On Wednesday, PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Richa Ghosh returned to her home in Siliguri on Friday, amid a grand welcome. Richa's World Cup outing had been sensational, having made 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a half-century, a knock of 94, which came against South Africa. Her strike rate has been over 133.

Indian seamer Kranti Goud, after meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday, said it was a moment of pride for her and the people of the state, celebrating India's success as both host and champion of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

"Today I am feeling very proud and hope the entire residents of Madhya Pradesh feel too that the ICC World Cup was held in India and we became the world champions. I would like to express my gratitude to CM Mohan Yadav on calling and felicitating me. I felt very good after meeting him. I thank him for giving his valuable time," Kranti Goud said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud, who hails from the state's Chhatarpur district, along with her parents at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Friday, on her return to the state after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

CM Mohan Yadav also had an interaction with the cricketer about her sport and various other aspects on the occasion.

"Today I felicitated Kranti Goud, a member of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winning Indian women's cricket team and pride of Madhya Pradesh, along with her parents at my Bhopal residence. On this occasion, I had a meaningful interaction with talented players of the state on various topics, including sports," the CM said in a post on X.

Extending best wishes to Goud, CM Yadav further added in the post, "May you continue to make the people of the state proud, and may all your resolutions be fulfilled; these are my best wishes to you."

CM Yadav also announced a Rs 1 Crore reward to Kranti Gaud for her contribution to the Indian team's victory.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crores, a 1,000 square-yard house site, and a Group-I government job for the Indian spinner Shree Charani in recognition of her "exemplary performance" in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Taking to X, the official handle of Andhra Pradesh CMO, wrote, "The Government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu has announced a cash award of ₹2.5 crore, a 1,000 sq. yard house site, and a Group-I government job for Ms. Shree Charani in recognition of her exemplary performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025."

Indian all-rounder Arundhati Reddy, along with her family members, met Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, who congratulated her on her team's World Cup victory. Reddy struggled to secure a spot in India's playing 11 for the Women's CWC, as the team opted for Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Singh Thakur, resulting in Reddy not featuring in any fixtures.

Earlier, Sneha Rana, who represented India in the recently concluded Women's Cricket World Cup, received a phone call from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister congratulated Sneha Rana and extended his best wishes for an outstanding performance and India's victory in the World Cup tournament.

Appreciating her achievements and her role in bringing pride to both the state and the nation, Chief Minister Dhami announced an incentive of ₹50 lakh for Sneha Rana.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor