Indonesia offspinner Rohmalia scripts history, registers best bowling figures in women's T20I

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Young Indonesian offspinner Rohmalia scripted history by creating a new world record for best bowling figures in the history of women's T20I cricket.

On Wednesday, in her international debut, 17-year-old registered figures of 7 for 0 against Mongolia in their fifth T20I in Bali.

Rohmalia rewrote the record with her exceptional effort with the ball. Previously, this landmark feat was held by Netherlands seamer Frederique Overdijk, who claimed 7/3 against France in a T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier in 2021.

She is also just the third bowler in women's T20Is to pick seven wickets in a match. Overdijk and Argentina's Alison Stocks achieved the feat before her.

Coming to the match, Indonesia put a total of 151/5 on the board. Opener Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini's 61 runs off 44 deliveries played a significant role in propelling Indonesia's total.

In reply, Mongolia bundled out on a score of 24. Rohmalia dismissed Mongolia's batter on her first ball. Overall, she bowled 3.2 overs and didn't give away a single run. She dismissed seven batters throughout the match and all of them went back to the pavilions without scoring a single run.

While Malaysia's Syazrul Ezat Idrus holds the best bowling figures in men's T20Is. He etched his name in the history book with figures of 7 for 8 against China last year.

