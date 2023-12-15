INDvsSA: Surya, Yashasvi, Kuldeep star in India's huge 106-run win over SA in 3rd T20I

Johannesburg, Dec 15 Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 55-ball hundred, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century and Kuldeep Yadav claimed a five-wicket haul as India crushed South Africa by 106 runs in the third T20I here at New Wanderers Stadium on Thursday with the three-match series ending at 1-1.

Having notched up his fourth T20I century, Suryakumar went level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell for most centuries in the shortest format of the game.

At 26 off 24 balls at one point, the stand-in skipper took the attack to South Africa in the second half of the innings. The onslaught began in the 13th over where Andile Phehlukwayo was picked apart for three sixes and a four.

The 33-year-old's century was laced with seven fours and eight sixes. During the course of his knock, he also became the second-highest six-hitter (123 sixes) for India in T20Is, going past Virat Kohli who has 117 maximums. Only Rohit Sharma (182) has more sixes for India than Yadav in the shortest international format.

The stand-in skipper's century propelled India to a massive total of 201/7, despite losing a flurry of wickets in the last two overs. He was well-supported by young Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41), with whom he formed a century partnership for the third wicket.

In reply, South Africa stumbled early on and never managed to recover from the three Powerplay wickets. Mohammed Siraj set the tone with some sublime bowling and despite not picking the wicket, built pressure for his fellow bowlers to do the damage at the other end.

The spinners came to the party in the latter half of the innings, with Kuldeep capping off his birthday with a five-wicket haul and career-best T20I figures (5/17).

Only three Proteas batters-- skipper Aiden Markram (25), David Miller (35) and Donovan Ferreira (12) -- managed to get to double figures as they were skittled out for 95 in the final T20I, 106 runs short of the target.

The honours were shared between the two teams after the series ended 1-1, with the first game washed out due to rain and South Africa winning the second match.

Brief score: India 201/7 in 20 overs ( Suryakumar Yadav 100, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60; Keshav Maharaj 2-26) beat South Afrcia 95-all out (David Miller 35, Aiden Markram 25; Kuldeep Yadav 5-17) by 106 runs

