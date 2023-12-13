INDWvENGW: England will play Bazball-type of entertaining cricket, says skipper Heather Knight

Navi Mumbai, Dec 13 While the England men's Test team has its own brand of cricket popularized as 'Bazball', the women's team too has its own style of aggressive and win-at-all-cost approach promoted by head coach John Moore.

Though this approach has helped England in limited-overs cricket a lot, they applied that style in the one-off Ashes Test against Australia at home.

Playing red-ball cricket against India after a two-year gap, England skipper Heather Knight said they will continue their entertaining style of cricket against India even though they have not had much success against India with only one win in 14 Tests.

"I think it's all about adapting as a player to test cricket, and how you want to play things. I think the last few test matches we've played, we've had a really clear plan of how we're going to want to go about things.

"And that's all towards obviously trying to win the Test, but trying to play it in the way that's true to us and how we want to do things. We played a brilliant Test match against Australia at Trent Bridge. We finished on the wrong side of the result, but it was certainly a very entertaining Test match we were pleased with how we played and we're in a position to win it, but ultimately weren't able to do that," England skipper Heather Knight said during the pre-match press conference at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Knight said they will continue to play the same entertaining style of cricket despite the setback. "it's going to be fun. It's going to test us as cricketers. I'm really excited and we certainly want to play in our way, but always we're talking about how we adapt to the different formats and how we adapt to the conditions,' said Knight.

About the lack of enough days to prepare for red-ball cricket after playing white-ball series till a couple of days back, Knight said that would not matter as they had done it before.

"But we've done it before. We did it in 2022 in Canberra where we had two days to prep after the T20 series because of the condensed nature of the series because of Covid. So yeah, we've talked about having done it before and in my experience getting your mindset really important," said Heather Knight.

The England skipper will be one of their key batters along with Tammy Beaumont.

