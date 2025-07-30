"Injuries are part of this game, I can't do anything about them": Ben Stokes reflects on injury

London (UK), July 30 : England's Test captain Ben Stokes will miss the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval due to a right shoulder injury, an absence that will no doubt be deeply felt by the hosts.

Stokes has been at the heart of England's campaign in the series, delivering with both bat and ball in high-pressure moments. In four matches, he has amassed 304 runs at an impressive average of 43.42, including a century. With the ball, he has been England's most effective bowler, claiming 17 wickets, more than any other player in the series so far. He was also named Player of the Match in both the third and fourth Tests.

At the pre-match press conference, Stokes opened up about his injury and whether he could have managed his workload better.

"No, not at all. When I'm out on the field, I play to win. I give absolutely everything that I possibly can," Stokes said.

"If I feel like there's a moment in the game where I need to put everything that I'm feeling aside, I'll do that, because that's how much this team means to me, it's how much playing for England means to me, it's how much winning means to me," he added.

In Manchester, he played a sensational knock of 141 and claimed six wickets in the match, including a fifer that broke the back of India's batting.

While his absence at The Oval is a big blow to England, Stokes remains philosophical about the risks that come with the job.

"There's absolutely nothing that I could have done before. You know, being a professional sportsman, injuries are part of this game and I can't do anything about them," he noted.

England will now look to rally without their captain in the series finale, but the void left by Stokes, both in terms of leadership and performance, will be hard to fill. His grit, determination, and ability to rise when it matters most have been central to England's fightback in this series.

Ollie Pope is set to lead the side in Stokes' absence. England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who will bat at number six, who is also a spin option for the hosts, alongside part-timer Joe Root.

Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue.

