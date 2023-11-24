Injury forces England to re-shuffle quicks for West Indies tour

London, Nov 24 England have been forced to re-shuffle their fast bowling stocks for their upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies following an injury at training to Josh Tongue.

Tongue was injured during a training camp with the England Lions in the UAE and will be sidelined for the three-match ODI series in the Caribbean next month and the five-game T20I series that follows, reports ICC.

Inexperienced right-armer Matthew Potts has been called up for Tongue for the ODI component of the series, while no replacement has been named for the T20Is.

Potts has played three ODI matches for England, with his most recent appearance coming against Ireland in Bristol just prior to the commencement of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

While Tongue has played two Test matches for his country, he is yet to make his white-ball debut and had been keen to impress after England missed out on reaching the knockout stages of the recent 50-over World Cup in India.

England Squads

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, John Turner

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

England Men’s Tour of the West Indies

1st ODI: December 3, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2nd ODI: December 6, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd ODI: December 9, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1st T20I: December 12, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I: December 14, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

3rd T20I: December 16, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

4th T20I: December 19, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

5th T20I: December 21, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

