Inter-School District Sports Championship: SNBP sweep cricket titles

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : SNBP, Chikili, and SNBP, Rahatni proved to be a dominant force and between themselves, won all four titles at stake in the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-17 age-group categories in the cricket competition of the third SNBP Inter-School District Sports Championship 2023-24, played at the SNBP International School, Chikali.

In the boys section, the Under-12 title was bagged by SNBP, Chikili 'B' who downed their 'A' counterparts by 18 runs. Competition was held in a 7 over per side competition. The highlight of the match was a brilliant 18 (13 balls) by Sharva Bhagat.

Later, the Under-14 top spot was won by SNBP, Rahatni with the 'A' team winning against the 'B' by 1 run. The Under-17 title was claimed by SNBP, Rahatni who beat the Morwadi wing by 2 runs.

The Under-17 girls' title was claimed by SNBP, Rahatni (CBSC) who got the better of their own SSC-Board by 17 runs.

Brief scores

BOYS: Under-12, Final

SNBP International School, Chikhali 'B': 54/1 (Sharva Bhagat 18 (13); Parth Mule 14 (8); Arnav Gore 7 (3) beat SNBP International School, Wagholi 'A': 36/2 (Abhiroop Wagh 11 (7), Chiranjeevi Kalambakar 10 (7), Athrav Patil 8 (9), Prathamesh Balke 7 (4) - by 18 runs

III-Place: SNBP International School, Chikhali 'A': 31/1 (Sarvesh Dighe 12 (10), Soham. Jagdale 11 (8), Shreyansh Pal 7 (8) beat Kaka International School, Kalewadi: 25/1 (Rupesh Yadav 15 (12), Vedant Singh 7 (8), Arnav Nakhate 3 (5) - by 6 runs

BOYS: Under-14, Final

SNBP International School, Rahatani 'A': 41/2 (Tarush Gare 22 (12), Daksh Gaikwad 15 (10) beat SNBP International School Rahatani 'B': 40/4 (Vikrant Londhe 15 (10), Ayush Yelwande 12 (8), Ahaan Medhekar 5 (4)) - by 1 run

III-Place: Vibgyor School, Pimple Saudagar: 35/1 (Shardul Mehta 18 (12), Yogansh Patil 11 (9) beat SNBP International School Wagholi: 31/2 (Tanmay Patel 17 (13), Kshitij Chavan 9 (8) - by 4 runs

BOYS: Under-17, Final

SNBP International School (CBSE), Rahatani 'A': 32/5 (Tanmay Patil 16 (12), Yashowerdhan Puri 10 (9) beat SNBP International School, Morwadi 'C': 30/4 (Chinmay Sugandhi 8 (5), Shourya Chavan 7 (4), Ashmit Mishra 5 (5) - by 2 runs

III-Place: SNBP International School, Wagholi: 33/1 (Rajwardhan Hirve 17 (14), Arth Ahirwar 12 (9), Aryan Kadu 4 (2) beat Challenger School, Pimple Saudagar: 32/2 (Tanish Purkar 9 (7), Ayush Porkhe 12 (8), Soham Chirmade 6 (5), Pushkar Bhavsar 5 (6) - by 1 run

GIRLS: Under-17, Final

SNBP International School (CBSE), Rahatani: 46/1 (Rutuja Desai 25 (17), Vaidehi Mahajan 8 (4) beat SNBP International School (SSC), Rahatani: 29/4 (Arya Sharma 11 (15) - 17 runs

III-Place: SNBP International School, Wagholi: 26/10 (Dishita Sharma 10 (8), Swara Mane 9 (5) beat SNBP International School Morwadi: 26/5 (Sanvi Meralla 4 (6), Arya Sakhare 5 (2) by 5 wickets.

