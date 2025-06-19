International League T20, Kuwait Cricket Board enter strategic partnership for growth of sport in Kuwait

Dubai [UAE], June 19 : The International League T20 and the Kuwait Cricket Board have entered an exciting partnership for the growth of the sport in Kuwait. Through the partnership, ILT20 will organize cricket matches in the country, which will be aimed at identifying and developing the participating players, as per a release from ILT20.

The agreement between the Kuwait Cricket Board and ILT20 was inked at a signing ceremony organized recently at the Dubai International Stadium. As per the agreement, a domestic event like the ILT20 UAE Development Tournament, will be conducted annually in Kuwait to provide the players from Kuwait an opportunity to get selected by ILT20 franchises for the main ILT20 event.

In the coming years, the league will also aim to host ILT20 matches in Kuwait.

Chairman ILT20 and Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board Khalid Al Zarooni said, "We are very proud to announce our collaboration with Kuwait Cricket Board as they join our league (ILT20). It is a great honour for us, and we look forward to many more such collaborations in the future. Kuwait is very important to us; it is a great country and keen on promoting and further developing cricket," as quoted from a release by ILT20.

"Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf countries are all one, the (cricket playing) communities are residing throughout the region and our aim with the ILT20 is to grow and develop the game in the entire region. Our endeavour is to provide maximum opportunities to the players and for the fans to join us at this great tournament which we are trying to grow more and more," he added.

President Kuwait Cricket Haider Farman said, "I am honoured to formalise this agreement between Kuwait Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board to further promote the DP World ILT20 not only in our two nations but across the entire region. This partnership is a key pillar of the league's broader vision for the growth and globalisation of cricket. We firmly believe that cricket can serve as a powerful bridge between our countries, and we look forward to this collaboration bringing meaningful benefits to our players, coaches, and officials alike."

"It is also a matter of great pride that Kuwait becomes the first country in the world to be officially recognized as a strategic partner of the DP World ILT20," he added.

"Cricket continues to grow in popularity in the State of Kuwait, with Kuwait Cricket making significant strides both on and off the field. This landmark collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board and the ILT20 will play a critical role in helping us realize our long-term vision to involve more Kuwaiti nationals in our cricketing ecosystem, especially as players and officials," he noted.

"With the Asian Games scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2030 and Saudi Arabia in 2034, the timing couldn't be better. DP World ILT20 can be a transformative force in inspiring the next generation of local talent to embrace the sport across the GCC like never before," he said.

CEO ILT20 David White said, "I would like to congratulate Kuwait Cricket on their vision and foresight that has led to this exciting alliance. The DP World ILT2o's long term vision is to grow the game not only in the UAE but across the Gulf region."

"This partnership provides a great opportunity for Kuwait Cricket and their young players to develop further. We have seen it in the DP World ILT20 how the young UAE players have benefited enormously through this incredible platform under some world-class coaching," he added.

"The UAE team recently won a T20I series against Bangladesh which is indeed a testament to the success of the DP World ILT20 as a lot of the UAE team members had received great exposure at the league in recent years, surely Kuwait and other countries in the region are going to benefit as well," he noted.

Director General Kuwait Cricket Sajid Ashraf said, "This momentous collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board a true leader in regional cricket development and the driving force behind the world-class DP World ILT20 marks a historic milestone for Kuwait Cricket. It opens the door to a long-awaited dream: enabling our Kuwait players to pursue full-time professional cricket careers on the international franchise stage."

"Just as importantly, it offers a powerful platform for corporate houses in Kuwait to connect with a vibrant, cricket-loving expatriate community of over two million people, within a total population of five million. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for Kuwaiti brands to expand their footprint regionally, starting with the UAE. We are deeply passionate about our Kuwaiti businesses becoming an integral part of both KCC and the DP World ILT20," he noted.

"These well-established corporations in Kuwait have so much to offer in supporting the continued growth of cricket across the region, and their involvement will only strengthen the sport's ecosystem. This is undoubtedly a win-win for all stakeholders players, sponsors, partners, fans, and the broader cricket community. We are excited about the ILT20 Development Tournament and eagerly await the first ball being delivered right here in the State of Kuwait," Ashraf added.

Meanwhile, the International League T20 Season 4 will begin on December 2, UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad). The six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on January 4, next year.

