IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai, April 16 Delhi Capitals have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said they have made one change in the squad, bringing in Mitchell Marsh for Sarfaraz Khan.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis informed that medium pacer Harshal Patel is back after going out of the team bio-bubble to attend the funeral of his sister. He replaces Akash Deep.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

