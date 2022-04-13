IPL 2022: Half-centuries by Agarwal, Dhawan help PBKS post 198/5 against MI

Brilliant half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings post 198/5 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mayank Agarwal played an innings of 52 while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 runs and the opening duo also stitched 97 runs partnership for the first wicket to guide PBKS post a challenging target against Mumbai. For MI, Basil Thampi scalped two wickets while star pacer of team Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket.

Put to bat first, Punjab Kings openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan gave a thumping start as they gathered 53 runs in just 5 overs. PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal played aggressively as he smashed his half-century in 30 balls.

In the 10th over, Murugan Ashwin gave Mumbai a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed dangerous-looking Agarwal on 52 runs. Jonny Bairstow then came to the crease to join hands with Dhawan and took the team's total beyond the 100-run mark in 11th over.

Bairstow with Dhawan hammered Mumbai bowlers all around the ground. Dhawan played a gem of a knock and notched up his half-century in balls 37 balls. MI's bowler Jaydev Unadkat soon bowled out Bairstow leaving the team's total at 127/2.

Liam Livingstone walked into the crease and tried to keep the momentum going but Jasprit Bumrah again came into the attack and sent him back to the pavilion when he had scored two runs.

Jitesh Sharma came to the crease and smashed MI bowlers all around the ground with Dhawan. The duo tried to anchor the innings but Dhawan got caught by Kieron Pollard on Basil Thampi's delivery, after scoring only 70 runs, leaving the team's total at 151/4 in the 17th over.

In the 18th over, the new batter Jitesh Sharma smashed Jaydev Unadkat all around the ground and gathered 23 runs. Jitesh along with Shahrukh Khan hammered Basil Thampi in the last over but the pacer gave his team a big wicket as he dismissed Shahrukh Khan. In the last over Odean Smith and Jitesh took their team's total to 198/5.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 198/5 (Mayank Agarwal 52, Shikhar Dhawan 70; Basil Thampi 2-47) vs Mumbai Indians.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor