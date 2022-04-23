IPL 2022: Marco Jansen becomes fifth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck in IPL

Marco Jansen on Saturday became only the fifth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the Indian Premier League history.

South African pacer achieved this feat in the match No. 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Former India captain Kohli who has not been in good touch in the cash-rich league was removed by Jansen on the very first ball that the stylish right-handed batter faced.

Virat Kohli came at the No. 3 to bat for RCB after Jansen removed opener, Faf Du Plessis, on the second delivery of the second over. RCB skipper Faf couldn't do anything to the nipping away delivery as the ball got past his defense to knock the off stump out.

The next ball was also a good length ball by the pacer, which Kohli tried to nudge straight, but he got a thick outside edge which went straight to Aiden Markam. This is the second consecutive golden duck for Kohli in IPL 2022 as he was removed by Dushmantha Chameera on the very first ball in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants too.

Kohli was dismissed by Ashish Nehra for his first golden duck against Mumbai Indians in 2008. This was followed by a golden duck against Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017. Then after 5 years in 2022, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the very first ball by Lucknow Super Giants pacer Dushmantha Chameera before Marco Jansen got him too on a golden duck in the next match.

Kohli has been out of touch this season, with his highest score of 48 coming against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians. He had scored an unbeaten 41 in RCB's first match of the season against Punjab Kings. Apart from that, he has registered scores of 12,5,1, 12, and 0 in the other matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor