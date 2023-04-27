IPL 2023: KKR's Jason Roy fined 10 per cent match fees for breaching Code of Conduct in match against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Jason Roy has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The KKR opener played a fine 56-run knock in 29 balls but was left frustrated after getting out and hit one of the bails with the bat, a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL statement further read.

Coming to the match, KKR got a much-needed win, after four losses in a row, as they beat RCB in Match 36 of IPL 2023.

A blistering 56(29) from Jason Roy and an attacking 48 off 21 from captain Nitish Rana powered KKR to 200/5. Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) and Suyash Sharma (2/30) then spun a web around the RCB batters as KKR restricted RCB to 179/8 and won by 21 runs.

Chasing 201, RCB got off to a breezy start as openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis went on the attack straight away. Kohli slashed one to third man for a four off the first ball of the innings, from Vaibhav Arora and then du Plessis flicked one wide of a short fine leg. The duo then went after Umesh Yadav, hammering 19 off the over as Kohli smacked one over extra cover for a four and then du Plessis ended the over with two sixes.

Nitish Rana brought on Suyash Sharma into the attack as early as the third over and the young spinner answered his captain's call with the big wicket of du Plessis (17 off 7), caught at long-on and giving away just three off the over.

Kohli kept the momentum going with a couple of fours off Suyash but the youngster bounced back in the over, trapping Shahbaz Ahmed LBW to make it 51/2. Chakaravarthy then struck a big blow by having the in-form Glenn Maxwell caught at mid-off after the RCB batter had hit him for a four off the earlier ball. This was the first time this season RCB had lost three wickets in the Powerplay as they reached 58/3 at the end of the first six overs.

After a relatively quiet three overs, Mahipal Lomror upped the scoring, hammering a couple of sixes off Sunil Narine to take the score to 96/3 at the halfway mark.

Kohli then reached his fifty off 33 balls. Lomror (34 off 18) hit one more six off Chakaravarthy but the wily spinner bounced back to have him caught at deep square leg off the next ball. RCB lost another one in the next over, and the big one of Kohli (54 off 37) as he was brilliantly caught at deep mid-wicket by Venkatesh Iyer, off Russell. Kohli pulled it powerfully to deep mid-wicket where Iyer moved to his left and pouched a good low diving catch.

Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai added brisk 22 runs off 16 balls but a mix-up between the two saw Prabhudessai depart in the 15th over as Suyash Sharma finished an impressive spell of 4-0-30-2, giving away just six in his last over.

With 56 needed off 24 balls, Andre Russell bowled a good over, giving away just eight runs and picking up the wicket of Hasaranga. Chakaravarthy then provided a crucial breakthrough as he had Karthik (22 off18) caught at deep mid-wicket. He bowled a fantastic over, conceding just four and finishing with 4-0-27-3.

With 44 needed off 12, it was always going to be an uphill task and the home team managed just 22 as KKR won the match by 21 runs.

