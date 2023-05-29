IPL 2023: Shubman Gill ends season on high, continues love affair with Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : Star Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill created a unique batting record during his side's Gujarat Titans' Indian Premier League (IPL) final clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In the match, Gill scored 39 off 20 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours. Gill's knock had a strike rate of 195.00. He looked all set for a big one but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him, with assistance from MS Dhoni's lightning-fast hands behind the stumps.

Gill has the second-highest amount of runs in a single IPL season at a single venue. Gill's love affair with his team's home arena of Narendra Modi Stadium continues.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023, Gill scored 572 runs in nine innings, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 129. These runs have come at an average of 71.50.

The most runs at a single venue in an IPL season are scored by Virat Kohli, who had smashed 597 runs at the Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru in the 2016 season in nine innings, with three centuries and four fifties at a venue.

Gill has ended the IPL 2023 with the Orange Cap on his head, becoming the youngest player to do so.

In 17 matches, he has scored 890 runs at an average of 63.57 and a strike rate of 158.08, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 129.

He has the second-highest runs by a player in an IPL season. At the top is Virat, who scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 in 16 innings, with four centuries and seven fifties. Gill has overtaken David Warner, who scored 848 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season, which they won and Jos Buttler, who scored 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 season.

Gill also has the fourth-highest boundary count in an IPL season. He has hit 85 fours and 33 sixes, a total of 118 boundaries.

At the top is England's Jos Buttler, who scored 128 boundaries, with 83 fours and 45 sixes in the 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals.

Gill also has the second-highest boundary count by an Indian, with Virat Kohli at the top with 121 boundaries, consisting of 83 fours and 38 sixes.

Coming to the match, GT's innings is in progress.

CSK won the toss and opted to field first.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

