IPL 2024: Akash, Will, Topley join RCB camp ahead of upcoming season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 : Star English cricketers Will Jacks and Reece Topley and India pacer Akash Deep on Friday joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Bengaluru-based franchise took to its official X (formerly Twitter) to share the pictures of Will, Topley, and Akash joining the training camp.

"Impressive debut in the Whites. Ready to run the magic in the Red and Gold. Our RCB camp just got a whole lot Deep-er with Akash's arrival," RCB wrote on X while sharing Akash's arrival.

After making his IPL debut in the 2022 season, Akash Deep has played 7 matches and scalped 6 wickets at an economy rate of 11.08.

Meanwhile, Topley made his debut in IPL in the 2023 season, following which he has played just one match and picked one wicket at an economy rate of 7.0.

RCB finished sixth in the last season, winning seven and losing seven matches. 14 points were not enough to secure them a position in the playoffs. The highly popular franchise, boasting popular superstars like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell etc will be looking to end their trophy drought this year

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green (traded from MI), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chuahan.

