IPL 2024: All-round RCB eliminate PBKS from tournament following 60-run win

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 : A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday.

RCB is in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

In the run-chase of 242 runs, Punjab Kings lost their opener Prabhsimran Singh early for just six runs in four balls to Swapnil Singh after he trapped him leg-before-wicket.

Rilee Rossoue was the next up on the crease and made pressure on bowlers right from ball one, smashing Swapnil for two fours on his first two balls.

Opener Jonny Bairstow and Rossouw eventually caught momentum and started to hit RCB bowlers all over the park. Rossouw looted 18 runs from Mohammed Siraj's over number four, smashing a six and three fours.

With a cracking six at the start of the next over by Yash Dayal, PBKS reached their 50-run mark in 4.1 overs. Dayal's over gave away 16 runs, including four each by Rossouw and Bairstow and six by Bairstow.

Bairstow tried to end the powerplay on high, smashing Lockie Ferguson for two fours, but a diving catch by Faf Du Plessis ended his innings at 27 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six. PBKS was 71/2 in 5.5 overs.

Rossouw and Shashank Singh continued their innings unfazed, with Rossouw being the key aggressor. Rossouw reached his second fifty in just 21 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

PBKS reached their 100-run mark in 8.2 overs with a crackling boundary through the cover region by Rossouw. However, the bowler Karn Sharma had a last laugh, removing Rossouw for 61 in 27 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. Will Jacks complete a fine catch. PBKS was 107/3 in nine overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 114/3, with Shashank Singh (18*) and Jitesh Sharma (1*) unbeaten.

RCB bowlers solidified their hold on the game, getting Jitesh Sharma (5) dismissed by Karn and Liam Livingstone dismissed by Swapnil for a duck. Half of the PBKS team was back in the hut for 126 runs in 11.2 overs.

Shashank tried to keep the run-rate going and his team's hopes alive. PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 13.3 overs. However, Shashank was run out by Virat for 37 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. PBKS was 151/6 in 13.4 overs.

Siraj then soon helped RCB get the big wicket of Ashutosh Sharma, trapping him lbw for just eight runs. PBKS was 164/7 in 15 overs.

Ferguson got Sam Curran cleaned up for 22in 16 balls, with two fours and Harshal was dismissed by Siraj for zero. PBKS was 174/9 in 16.1 overs.

Siraj got his third wicket, removing Arshdeep for four runs, with a fine catch from Karn. RCB bundled out PBKS for 181 runs in 17 overs, winning by 60 runs.

Siraj (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Lockie (2/29), Swapnil (2/28) and Karn (2/36) also impressed with the ball.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's fiery 92-run knock powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 241/7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The RCB batters displayed a stupendous performance in Dharamsala and gave a solid target in a must-win match in IPL 2024.

After winning the toss, Sam Curran's Punjab Kings sent RCB to bat first, however, their decision did not go in their favour.

Kohli (92) and Faf du Plessis (9) opened for the visitors. Even though the skipper failed to make a mark in the game but Kohli did not make his absence felt on the crease.

The RCB openers could only make a partnership of 19 runs after Faf was dismissed by Vidhwath Kaverappa in the third over of the first inning. The Proteas batter smashed just 2 fours at a strike rate of 128.57.

Soon after the first dismissal, RCB lost Will Jacks (12) in the 5th over, when the visitors were at 43/2. Jacks slammed just one four and six.

However, Kohli played a 76-run knock partnership with Rajat Patidar (55) who was stupendous on the crease as he slammed 3 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the field.

In the 10th over, Patidar lost his wicket to Sam Curran. But it did not stop RCB from adding runs on the scoreboard.

Soon after replacing Patidar, Cameron Green (46) started hitting. The pair Kohli-Green played a 92-run partnership and helped RCB to cross the 200-run mark in the 18th over.

The star Indian batter was in his red-hot form but was unlucky to miss his century as he was dismissed in the 18th over by Arshdeep Singh. He hammered 7 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 195.74.

After the dismissal of Kohli, RCB started losing wickets quickly.

Harshal Patel was on fire in the final over the first inning as he dismissed Dinesh Karthik (18), Mahipal Lomror (0), and Cameron Green (46) all in one over. However, it was very late, as the RCB batters had already done the destruction and put 241/7 on the scoreboard.

Harshal Patel led the Punjab Kings bowling attack as he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell. Kaverappa bagged 2 wickets. While Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran took one wicket each in their respective spells.

PBKS need to make 242 runs to win the match against the Bengaluru-based franchise in Dharamsala.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 241/7 (Virat Kohli 92, Rajat Patidar 55, Cameron Green 46; Harshal Patel 3/38) beat Punjab Kings: 181 in 17 overs (Rilee Rossouw 61, Shashank Singh 37, Mohammed Siraj 3/43).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor