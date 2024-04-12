IPL 2024: Badoni-Arshad script history following record-breaking partnership against DC

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 : Lucknow Super Giants Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan scripted history as they forged the highest 8th-wicket stand in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday.

LSG were reduced to 94/7 against Delhi Capitals at Ekana Cricket Stadium when both players joined hands at the crease.

They went on to stitch up a 73* run stand which is the highest 8th-wicket stand in the history of the cash-rich league.

Overall, this is the second-highest partnership for the 8th wicket or below in the IPL. Gujarat Titan's Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph hold the record for the highest partnership - 88* which came against Mumbai Indians in the last edition of the competition at the Wankhede Stadium.

The duo of Brad Hodge and James Faulkner features next in the list, they brought up a 69-run stand for Rajasthan Royals in 2014 against MI in Ahmedabad.

Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are next with their 68-run partnership for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, in 2023.

Badoni was at his level best as he notched up his maiden IPL fifty in 31 balls. He adopted a cautious approach against the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel before taking on the pacers.

Throughout the partnership, Badoni took the onus of scoring runs while Arshad backed him on the other end and pulled out some remarkable strokes.

Their heroic effort with the bat ensured that LSG had runs on the board to defend after they won the toss and decided to bat.

Badoni and Arshad took LSG to a daunting total of 167/7 in 20 overs.

