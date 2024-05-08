IPL 2024: Badoni fifty guides LSG to modest 165/4 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : A fine half-century from Ayush Badoni and his partnership with Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reach a modest total of 165/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

LSG needs to defend 166 runs to get their seventh win of the tournament.

After winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made them regret this decision by striking twice in the powerplay. First, in the third over, he removed an out-of-form Quinton de Kock for just two runs in five balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy taking a catch at deep backward square leg.

In the fifth over, Sanvir took a fine diving catch near mid-on, removing the in-form Marcus Stoinis for just three and giving Bhuvneshwar his second wicket. LSG was 21/2 in 4.2 overs.

Skipper KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya joined forces, getting their team through the remainder of the powerplay. At the end of six overs, LSG was 27/2, with KL (19*) and Krunal (2*) unbeaten.

In the seventh over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, Krunal relieved some pressure by smashing him for two sixes and getting his team a total of 15 runs out of it.

By drilling Cummins for a four towards mid-off, KL brought LSG to the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs. However, at the end of the over, he was dismissed by the SRH captain for a sluggish 29 in 33 balls, with a four and a six. T Natrajan took the catch. LSG was 57/3 in 10 overs.

LSG's situation became worse, with Cummins running out Krunal for 24 in 21 balls, with two sixes. LSG was 66/4 in 11.2 overs.

The 14th over bowled by Natrajan proved to be an expensive over for SRH, with Ayush Badoni hitting him for four boundaries and taking a total of 17 runs from the over.

A boundary from Badoni helped Lucknow reach the 100-run mark in 15 overs. At that point, LSG was 102/4, with Badoni (23*) and Nicholas Pooran (18*) unbeaten.

Badoni continued to pierce through the gaps, mainly targeting Natrajan. He brought up his fourth IPL fifty in 28 balls, with eight fours. At the end of 19 overs, LSG was 146/4, with Badoni (50*) and Pooran (34*) unbeaten.

LSG ended their innings at 165/4 in their 20 overs, with Pooran-Badoni getting 19 runs in the final over. Badoni was unbeaten at 55 in 30 balls, with nine fours while Pooran scored 48* in 26 balls, with six fours and a six. Both had a 99-run partnership.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Cummins (1/47) also got a wicket.

