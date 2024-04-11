Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Following his side's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his five-wicket haul, saying that he is blessed to have the pacer in his team.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In the post-match presentation, Pandya said, "Always good to win. The way we have won - it is quite impressive. The impact player has given the opportunity to use an extra bowler if we require. It gives me a cushion as well. The way Ro (Rohit) and (Ishan) Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We did not speak about it. That is the beauty of this team, players know what to do. I am blessed to have Bumrah in my side. He does it over and over again. He practices a lot. The amount of experience and confidence he has is tremendous. Whatever the situation requires - last game I had to take some time, and this game's scenario was different."

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After dismissing Virat (3) and Will Jacks (8) early, MI bowlers were smashed all over the park by skipper Faf Du Plessis (61 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (50 in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes). Both put on a 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, some fine finishing and shotmaking by Dinesh Karthik (53* in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Besides Bumrah (5/21), Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal also took a wicket each.

In the run chase, Ishan Kishan (69 in 34 balls, with seven fours and five sixes), Rohit Sharma (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 in 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes) did not give RCB a chance to breathe and sealed the win in 15.3 overs.

Bumrah was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

After this win, MI is seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. RCB is at the ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.

