IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings win toss, decide to bowl against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to field against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the knockout match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here that will decide which team gets to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs.

The Bengaluru-based franchise stand in seventh place with 12 points and have a +0.387 net run rate in the 17th season of the tournament with six wins in 13 matches. While, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK hold fourth place with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.528 after winning 7 of 13 matches.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

CSK skipper Gaikwad confirmed that Mitchell Santner will replace Moeen Ali in their playing eleven against RCB.

"We'll bowl first. The wicket looks good, conditions are overcast and we will look to make the most of the movement in the first 2-3 overs. It looks a bit damp, but we'll go with great intent. Every game in the IPL is must win, nothing changes for us, we'll take it ball-by-ball, try and win the small processes. We've won some crucial games to go ahead of the pack in the middle. Just one change - Moeen isn't available, Santner replaces him," Gaikwad said.

Faf du Plessis said they are not thinking too much about the game and will take what comes in the match.

"We would have fielded as well, but we put up a good score when we batted first last. Losing the toss isn't ideal, but we'll take a lot of confidence from the last 5 games. The set-up is great, last match before the knock-out stage, the scenario is nicely set-up and we're happy to play our last league game in front of our fans. Not thinking a lot, we'll take it as it comes and do our best," Du Plessis said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

