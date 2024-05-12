IPL 2024: CSK keep playoffs hopes alive with five-wicket win over RR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : Fighting knock from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and a three-wicket haul by Simarjeet Singh helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure a five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai on Sunday.

With this win, CSK is in the third spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points. RR is at second spot, with eight wins and four losses, giving them 18 points.

In the run chase of 142 runs, openers Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad started off really well for CSK. Rachin, took a more attacking approach against RR pacers, first smashing Sandeep for a six and then hitting Trent Boult for a four and six.

Ruturaj took a lesser aggressive role, letting Rachin express himself. However, Rachin's quick start ended with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing him for 27 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes. CSK was 32/1 in 3.4 overs.

Daryl Mitchell was the next up on the crease. Mitchell made an impact from the get-go, punishing spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep with some elegant boundaries.

CSK reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

CSK at the end of six overs of the powerplay, was 56/1, with Mitchell (20*) and Gaikwad (6*) unbeaten.

The partnership between the duo was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal, trapping Mitchell leg-before wicket for 22 in 13 balls, with four boundaries. CSK was 67/2 in 7.5 overs.

Halfway through the innings, CSK was 77/2, with Ruturaj (20*) and Moeen Ali (4*) unbeaten.

Moeen Ali could not stick around for longer, dismissed by Nandre Burger for 10 in 13 balls, being caught by Avesh Khan at deep point. RR was 86/3 in 11.5 overs.

With some brief assault by Shivam Dube on Ashwin, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. However, the spinner had the last laugh, removing him for 18 in 11 balls, with Riyan Parag taking a catch near the boundary. CSK was 107/4 in 14 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was 116/4, with Jadeja (3*) and Gaikwad (30*) unbeaten.

Jadeja was dismissed for obstructing the field for just five runs, marking a huge moment in the game. CSK was 121/5 in 15.5 overs.

Ruturaj kept guiding CSK to the brink of a win, with one stroke at a time, leaving the side with five runs needing in 12 balls.

CSK ended the run-chase successfully, finishing at 145/5 in 18.2 overs, with Gaikwad (42*) and Sameer Rizvi (15* in eight balls, with three fours).

Ashwin (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Chahal and Burger got a wicket each.

Jadeja's turn had quite a sizeable radius, and the third umpire reckons Jadeja knew where the ball was, and that he turned into the line of the throw. 'Out' is the verdict, and Jadeja has to go. He is not happy at all, but the verdict is out. What a moment in this game!

Earlier, fine bowling spells from Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande restricted Rajasthan Royals (RR) to just 141/5 in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Chennai on Sunday.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put Rajasthan to a steady, but cautious start, scoring at around seven runs per over. Jaiswal was the aggressor, targeting Maheesh Theekshana's spin and Shardul Thakur's medium pace effectively.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, RR was 42/0, with Jaiswal (24*) and Buttler (18*) unbeaten.

A top edge by Jaiswal got Simarjeet Singh the wicket of Jaiswal for 24 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took a fine catch. RR was 43/1 in 6.2 overs.

Simarjeet gave RR another blow, getting Buttler caught at fine leg by Tushar Deshpande for 21 in 25 balls, with two fours. RR was 49/2 in 8.1 overs.

With a huge six by Riyan Parag to the deep mid-wicket region, RR reached the 50-run mark in 8.4 overs.

Halfway through their innings, RR was at 61/2, with Parag (10*) and skipper Sanju Samson (8*) unbeaten.

In the coming overs, spinners Theekshana, and Ravindra Jadeja put pressure on RR batters.

This culminated in Sanju giving his wicket to Simarjeet, who got his third wicket of the day with assistance from skipper Gaikwad at mid-off. Sanju was gone for 15 in 19 balls. RR was 91/3 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was 94/3, with Dhruv Jurel (2*) and Parag (29*) unbeaten.

At the end of 15.3 overs, with a six from Jurel, RR reached the 100-run mark.

In the next few overs, some fours and sixes came for RR, which kept pushing their total. At the 19th over, CSK was 131/3, with Dhruv (28*) and Parag (38*) unbeaten.

CSK started the final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande with a bang, with him getting Jurel for 28 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes and Shubham Dubey for a golden duck. RR was 131/5 in 19.2 overs.

RR ended their innings at 141/5, with Parag (47* in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Simarjeet (3/26) and Tushar (2/30) were among the wickets for RR.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 145/5 in 18.2 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 42*, Rachin Ravindra 27, R Ashwin 2/35) beat Rajasthan Royals: 141/5 (Riyan Parag 47*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Simarjeet Singh 3/26).

