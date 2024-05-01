IPL 2024: CSK pacer Deepak Chahar leaves field due to injury during PBKS clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 : Chennai Super Kings suffered an injury blow after star quick Deepak Chahar walked off the field during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Chahar was handed the ball to bowl the first over of the second innings. After the second delivery, he pulled up in his delivery stride. He started to walk back and had a word with skipper Rututaj Gaikwad.

After having a word with the skipper, Chahar stepped outside the field after bowling just two balls into his spell. Shardul Thakur was called in to complete the remaining four deliveries of Chahar's spell.

This isn't the first instance the 32-year-old has picked an injury in the ongoing season. Chahar missed CSK's clash against Mumbai Indians due to a niggle.

Earlier in the innings, put to bat first, CSK batters failed to gather runs in the beginning. However, the openers recovered well as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a four on the third ball of Arshdeep Singh's over, collecting 10 runs.

The openers Ajinkya Rahane and Gaikwad slammed Arshdeep for 14 runs while hammering PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran for 18 runs with the help of four boundaries.

CSK ended the powerplay at 55/0. In the 9th over, Harpreet Brar gave CSK two big blows as he removed Rahane and Shivam Dube, conceding just 3 runs.

CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was removed by Rahul Chahar for just two runs. In the 15th over, Harshal Patel started with five wides as he bowled a horrible delivery down the leg side that ran away for a four as well.

In the 16th over, Rabada removed Sameer Rizvi for 21. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad raced to his half-century in 44 balls with a cracking six, gathering 20 runs.

After getting slammed for six and four, Arshdeep Singh removed Gaikwad for 62. Chahar in the 19th over removed Moeen Ali for 15 runs.

Chennai crowd welcomed their favourite player MS Dhoni with a loud shout as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter came out and slammed a boundary off extra cover and hammered a six, taking CSK's total to 162/7 in 20 overs.

