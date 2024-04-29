IPL 2024: CSK registers 50th win at their home ground MA Chiambaram Stadium after winning SRH clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Chennai Super Kings registered their 50th win at their home ground, MA Chiambaram Stadium, and equalled the record with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for most wins by any side in the shortest format.

The defending champions, CSK, returned to winning ways at Chepauk with a 78-run triumph over Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th clash of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Sunday.

With this victory, the five-time champion equaled the record of Shreyas Iyrt-led KKR side, who completed this achievement by winning their 50 matches at their home ground, Eden Gardens, during match 36 of the ingoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In this match, CSK scored 212/3 in 20 overs and with this total, they registered the most 200+ totals in the history of T20 cricket. They surpassed English domestic team Somerset, who have done it 34 times so far.

The Chennai-based franchise registered their biggest win in the history of IPL (in terms of runs) as they defeated the Hyderabad side by 78 runs. The previous best victory against SRH came in IPL 2013 when they defeated them by 77 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers.

Gaikwad took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

CSK is at number three with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points. SRH is at the fourth spot with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points.

