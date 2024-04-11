IPL 2024: David Warner bonds with daughter over football, cricket ahead of LSG clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 : Ahead of his side's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner enjoyed a sports-filled day on the field with his daughter.

DC and LSG will lock horns at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday. While LSG is at number three with three wins, a loss and a total of six points, DC is desperately searching for a win. They are sitting at the bottom of the table, with a win in five matches.

DC's official X (handle) posted a video of Warner playing some football with his daughter. His daughter also had fun doing some catching and batting.

"The most entertaining father-daughter duo on & off the field #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024," tweeted DC.

In five matches during IPL 2024 so far, Warner has scored 158 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of over 142, with a half-century. His best score is 52. He is the 12th-highest run-getter in IPL history.

In 181 IPL matches, Warner has scored 6,555 runs at an average of 41.22, with a strike rate of over 139.97. He has scored four centuries and 62 fifties, with the best score of 126. He is the third-highest run-getter in IPL history and has most runs by an overseas batter.

LSG squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

DC squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Mitchell Marsh, Rasikh Dar Salam.

