IPL 2024: DC skipper Pant lauds bowlers for exceptional show in death overs following win over RR

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Following his side's 20 run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant lauded his bowlers, particularly Kuldeep Yadav for their exceptional performance in death overs.

A Sanju Samson masterclass almost won it for RR but DC bowlers held their nerves at death to get their sixth win of the season at home to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Rishabh said after the game, "The way our bowlers executed at the back end was the main positive and it was really good to see. We will try to learn from every game. Even when we lose or win, we will keep our head down and keep moving forward. As always Kuldeep delivered which was great to see. It was close to par and at the same time we were thinking that if we can restrict them to 200 that would be fair and that was the thought process."

Coming to the game, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Fine half centuries from youngsters Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Abhishek Porel (63 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and an entertaining cameo by Tristan Stubbs (41 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took DC to 221/8 in their 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) was the top bowler for RR.

In the run chase, though RR lost their openers early, skipper Sanju Samson (86* in 46 balls, with eight fours and six sixes), Riyan Parag (27 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (25 in 12 balls with two fours and two sixes) kept RR in hunt but the dismissal of Sanju turned out to be a gamechanger that left RR short of a win.

Kuldeep, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets while Axar Patel and Rashikh Dar Salam got one each.

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/25.

DC has climbed to fifth with six wins, six losses and 12 points. RR stays second with eight wins, three losses and 16 points.

