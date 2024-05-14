IPL 2024: DC's Tristan Stubbs concludes breakthrough season with stunning finishing stats

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs concluded his breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a fine half-century and a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the home arena of Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 228.00. He also took a wicket of Ayush Badoni.

In 13 innings this season, Stubbs scored 378 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 190.90, with three half-centuries. His best score is 71*. He is the 16th-highest run-getter this season for DC.

Stubbs has also taken three wickets, with the best figures of 2/11.

Stubbs has been an absolute steal for DC at Rs 50 lakh and sensational in death overs. In 54 deliveries faced from overs 18-20 this season, he has made 173 runs at a strike rate of 320.40. He has been dismissed only once in this phase and played just two dots. 13 fours and 15 sixes have come out of his bat from overs 18-20.

He also has the most runs in death overs (16-20 overs) this season, with 252 runs and a strike rate of 262.5. Next on the list is RCB veteran Dinesh Karthik, who has 226 runs at a strike rate of 226 from over 16-20.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by LSG, Delhi Capitals reached a total of 208/4 in their 20 overs, with fine fifties coming from Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Abhishek Porel (58* in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes).

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) was the top bowler for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG was reduced to 44/4. However, half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (61 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Arshad Khan (58* in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) kept LSG alive till the end. However, the fine death overs display from DC reduced LSG to 189/9 in their 20 overs.

Ishant Sharma (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor