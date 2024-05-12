IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, decide to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 : Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening.

Axar Patel will be leading the Capitals after Rishabh Pant received a suspension due to slow-over rate in DC's previous match.

Bengaluru are standing in seventh place on the standings with seven points after winning 5 of 12 matches in the tournament. They are coming into this match after sealing a 60-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs.

The Delhi-based franchise are standing in fifth place on the IPL 2024 table with six points after winning six of 12 matches. They are coming into this match after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs.

The DC skipper Axar confirmed Kumar Kushagra will replace Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven. He further added that Rasikh Dar Salam has been included in the first eleven against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"Will bowl first. Bangalore's wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry and had appealed as well against the suspension. He's at the ground here, motivating the team. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in," Axar said.

RCB skipper Du Plessis said they are playing good cricket and are confident in the dressing room. The Proteas cricketer also hoped that the wicket in Bengaluru would be a "good wicket".

"Little bit less grass than earlier games. Hopefully, it's a good wicket. We look forward to every game now - we're playing some good cricket. Have to start again. We have got more of that confidence in the dressing room. The same team for us," Du Plessis said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (Wk), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

