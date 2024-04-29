IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Kolkata are in second place in the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points after winning 5 of 8 matches. They are coming into this game after conceding an 8-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Delhi-based franchise are in red-hot form in last five matches. Pant's side is coming into this game after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 runs. They are standing at sixth place with 10 points.

Pant said that Prithvi Shaw has been added in the first eleven.

"We'll bat first. The way our team is poised, would look to put a score on the board. Wicket looks slightly on the slower side. Shaw comes back, Kushagra misses out. Rasikh Dar starts in place of Mukesh I guess. Talk is to take one match at the time," Pant said at toss.

Iyer confirmed that Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora have been included in the playing eleven against DC.

"We were looking to bowl first. Rishabh and I were having a chat - he said 'we're looking to bat' and I said we're looking to bowl. We're trying to keep things as simple as possible. When you lose a game like that, scoring 260, it's easy for people to go away from each other and backbite. But we're keeping everyone together. Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back,"

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (Wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

