IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], April 20 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Saturday.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have displayed good performance in the 17th season of the IPL. Currently, Pat Cummins' side is in fourth place on the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.502. SRH clinched a 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match of the tournament.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks pretty good, we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest'. Yes they've been playing really good cricket but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter, end of the day you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just 5 minutes back, Nortje comes in," Pant said after winning the toss.

SRH skipper skipper Pat Cummins said that they are going with the same team.

"We were thinking of having a bowl first as well, looks like a good wicket. The way the boys have been batting, we know teams are going to come hard at us. Same batting lineup, we'll have a look at the bowling a little later on," Cummins said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor