IPL 2024: Dhoni lights up Ekana Stadium with entertaining cameo, a look at Thala's stunning final over stats

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni lit up the Ekana Stadium with yet another cameo against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

In the game, Dhoni walked in during the 18th over after the dismissal of Moeen Ali. He took a single on the first ball to retain the strike. In the 19th over by Mohsin Khan, Dhoni smashed him for a four over cover and a six, then he took a single to get off strike. On the final ball of the over, he played a dot ball.

In the final over bowled by Yash Thakur, Dhoni faced four balls, and the result was: A six over long-on, a four, a double and a four behind point to end his innings at 28* in nine balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came with a strike rate of 311.11.

Dhoni has an impressive record while batting in the final over of the innings. Over his IPL career, he has scored 772 runs in 313 balls in the 20th over, with a strike rate of over 246. He has scored 53 fours and 65 sixes in the final over.

This season, Dhoni has scored 57 off 16 balls in the final over, with four boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 356.25.

In five IPL innings this year, MS has scored 87 runs, ending unbeaten every time. He has a strike rate of 255.88, with the best score of 37* in 16 balls against the Delhi Capitals. He has hit seven fours and eight sixes this season.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (57* in 40 balls, with five fours and a six) and crucial knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (36 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (30 in 20 balls, with three sixes) powered CSK to 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan got a wicket each.

LSG need 177 runs to win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor