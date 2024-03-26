IPL 2024: Dube, Rachin's carnage powers CSK to 206/6 against GT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 : A combined effort from the batters powered the Chennai Super Kings to a massive total of 206/6 against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

GT would need to pull off a record chase at Chepauk following Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra's demolition.

Put to bat, CSK got off to a flying start, despite losing Rachin Ravindra's wicket in the final over of the powerplay. The young New Zealand opener once again spread his wings in the powerplay and amassed 46 off just 20 deliveries.

He took the onus of scoring runs, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided the ideal support on the other end. Rachin's fiery knock brought up the third successive 50-plus opening partnership for CSK against GT.

Rachin's transition from strike rotation to effortlessly picking up boundaries was a sight to behold as he struck six fours and three maximums. Rashid Khan brought an end to Rachin's onslaught but the left-handed batter's effort helped CSK amass 69/1.

Ajinkya Rahane walked back before he could adjust to the surface. Shivam Dube came and wasted no time getting going as he sent the ball sailing into the stand on two consecutive deliveries. Gaikwad (46), who used a cautious approach, got nicked by Spencer Johnson before he could complete his 50.

Dube continued his onslaught on one end while Daryl Mitchell took his time to get his innings going. The left-handed batter picked up Mohit Sharma's back-of-the-hand delivery and smoked it straight into the stands. He picked up a double in the final ball of his over to raise his bat for 50 in 22 deliveries.

GT skipper Shubman Gill introduced Rashid back into the attack and instantly reaped rewards. The Afghanistan spinner removed Dube on the second ball of the 19th over.

Sameer Rizvi came in and joined the action straightaway with a six on his very first ball in the IPL. On the final ball of the over, he tonked another maximum to bring up 15 runs from the over.

In the final over, he tried to pick Mohit Sharma's undercooked yorker but failed to get the elevation, with David Miller taking the catch comfortably. CSK ended the innings with a score of 206/6.

Brief Score: CSK 206/6 (Shivam Dube 51, Rachin Ravindra 46; Rashid Khan 2-49) vs GT.

