IPL 2024: Fifties from Dube-Gaikwad, Dhoni's fiery cameo takes CSK to 206/4 against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Brilliant half-centuries by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube and a 'Mahi Special' hat-trick of sixes by MS Dhoni in the final over took Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 206/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

MI need to score 207 runs to secure their third successive win and continue their superior record over CSK in the IPL.

After being put to bat first by MI, CSK was off to a bad start as they lost Ajinkya Rahane early for just five runs off eight balls. Gerald Coetzee got the wicket and Hardik Pandya took a fine catch at mid-on. CSK was 8/1 in 1.4 overs.

Rachin Ravindra was joined by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo took a little time to settle in, but it was not too late until Gaikwad let his hands loose by smashing Coetzee for two fours and a six in the fifth over.

The sixth and final over of the powerplay by Akash Madhwal gave away 10 runs, including two fours. CSK was 48/1 after six overs, with Gaikwad (29*) and Rachin (12*) unbeaten.

Just when it seemed that Rachin was picking up speed and momentum, he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan on a Shreyas Gopal delivery for 21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six. CSK was 60/2 in 7.5 overs.

Shivam Dube came in at number four, hoping to carry on with his explosive run of form and six-hitting.

The 10th over by Hardik leaked 15 runs, including three majestic fours by Shivam. CSK ended the first half of their innings at 80/2, with Gaikwad (36*) and Dube (15*) unbeaten.

Dube continued with his aggression, hitting Romario Shepherd for two fours. Gaikwad ended Akash Madhwal's 12th over with a six to help the Men in Yellow touch 100-run mark.

Gaikwad reached his second IPL half-century in 33 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

The 14th over by Romario was what CSK needed as Dube hit two sixes over deep backward square leg and long-on and then powered a pull shot through mid-wicket for a four. After a single, Gaikwad produced a classy boundary in the backward point region, securing 22 runs from the over. The score reached 132 runs.

CSK continued hitting big in the next over as well, as two fours and a six-over deep point by Shivam took the team 17 runs ahead.

Dube reached his second IPL 2024 fifty in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Also, CSK reached the 150-run mark in 15.1 overs.

On the very next ball, though, skipper Pandya ended the 90-run partnership as Mohammed Nabi caught Gaikwad at long-on, ending his knock at 69 runs in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes. CSK was 150/3 in 15.2 overs.

Daryl Mitchell joined Dube at the other end. The run flow was restricted considerably after Gaikwad's dismissal. Mitchell's struggling knock of 17 in 14 balls was ended by Pandya, who got him caught by Nabi near the boundary. CSK was 186/4 in 19.2 overs.

MS Dhoni walked in and made an immediate impact with three successive sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. 200 was up for CSK in 19.5 overs.

Dhoni took a double on the final ball, CSK ended at 206/4, with Dhoni (20* in four balls) and Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) unbeaten.

Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Gopal and Coetzee got a wicket each.

