IPL 2024: Fifties from McGurk, Porel power Delhi Capitals to 221/8 against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Explosive half-centuries by Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel and a quickfire cameo by Tristan Stubbs towards the end helped Delhi Capitals (DC) reach 221/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC needs to defend 222 runs to get their sixth win of the tournament and boost their top four prospects while a win will take RR back to the top.

Having been put to bat first by the Royals, Delhi had a fine start with Jake Fraser McGurk once again taking the aggressor role and reducing Abhishek Porel to a mere spectator at the non-striker's end.

The Australian shifted to another gear in the third over by Trent Boult, first launching him for a lofted straight drive for six and two fine boundaries in the first three balls of the over. After winning this mini-battle against the New Zealander, McGurk absolutely demolished Avesh Khan in the next over, hitting him for four boundaries and two massive sixes over long-off and deep mid-wicket, a boundary on every ball.

DC reached the 50-run mark in just 3.5 overs. On the next ball, McGurk reached his own fifty with seven fours and three sixes. However, he gave away his wicket at a high full toss by Ravichandran Ashwin, with his catch picked at the covers by Donovan Ferreira. DC was 60/1 in 4.2 overs.

In the next over, Shai Hope was run out for just one run by Sandeep Sharma. DC were 68/2 in 5.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC were 78/2, with Axar Patel (5*) and Porel (22*) unbeaten.

Porel then turned his attention to spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag, hitting them for some fine boundaries and sixes. DC reached the 100-run mark in 8.2 overs.

Ashwin cut short this promising partnership, removing Axar for 15 in 10 balls,. DC were 110/3 in 9.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC were 115/3, with Porel (46*) joined by skipper Rishabh Pant (2*).

Porel reached the first half-century of the season in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Porel's audacious knock was cut short by a fine catch from Sandeep Sharma, giving Ashwin his third wicket. The left-hander was back in the hut for 65 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. DC were 144/4 in 12.4 overs.

DC reached the 150-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Skipper Pant was dismissed for just 15 in 13 balls by Chahal, after a sweep shot could not find the right elevation and landed into Boult's hands at fine leg. DC were 150/5 in 13.5 overs.

In the death overs, Tristan Stubbs and Gulbadin Naib rebuilt the innings, easing all the pressure in the 18th over of the innings which was bowled Chahal, smashing him for three fours and a six, with Stubbs being the key aggressor.

The partnership between Gulbadin and Tristan was snapped by Boult, who got the assistance from Ashwin to remove the Afghanistan all-rounder for 19 in 15 balls. DC were 195/6 in 18.4 overs and the 45-run stand was over.

Impact player Rasikh Dar Salam came and made an immediate impact with two scoops over the wicketkeeper, bringing up the 200-run mark for DC in 19 overs.

Stubbs started the final over bowled by Sandeep with two massive sixes. However, on the next ball, Sandeep trapped him leg-before-wicket for 41. DC were 215/7 in 19.3 overs.

DC ended their innings at 221/8 in the allotted 20 overs, with Rasikh run out on the final ball of the innings and Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten on 5*.

Ashwin (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers for RR while Sandeep, Boult and Chahal got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 221/8 (Abhishek Porel 63, Jake Fraser McGurk 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/24).

