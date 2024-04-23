IPL 2024: Gaikwad's explosive ton, Dube's fifty power CSK to 210/4 against LSG

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive maiden century as CSK captain and Shivam Dube's hard-hitting powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 210/4 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gaikwad played an unbeaten innings of 108 runs while Dube scored 66. The crowd had a chance to see Dhoni walk out and smash his only ball to the boundary in the last delivery of final over.

Put to bat first, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad resumed his role as an opener for the side alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

A brilliant catch behind the stumps from KL Rahul marked an early end to Rahane's game as he was dismissed by Matt Henry on just 1(3) in the very first over of the game.

Rahul decided to make an early shift to spin as he brought Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Despite the early shock, Gaikwad showcased some explosive intent. However, Yash Thakur brought LSG back in the game as he removed Daryl Mitchell on just 11(10).

Gaikwad brought up his impressive fifty off 28 balls. The CSK captain and Ravindra Jadeja brought CSK back in full control as they lifted their side to the 100-run mark. Mohsin Khan finally broke the dangerous-looking CSK partnership after the dismissal of Jadeja on 16(19).

Shivam Dube then came out to bat and joined hands with Gaikwad to keep the scoreboard ticking. Gaikwad and Dube showcased explosive intent at the crease, charging LSG bowlers for powerful maximums and boundaries.

Dube in his usual big-hitting form smoked Yash Thakur with three back-to-back sixes, gathering 19 runs. With a stunning four, Gaikwad brought up his century in 56 balls in the 18th over while Dube quickly followed the captain with a half-century with a huge six. Dube was run out after scoring 66 runs.

Chennai crowd welcomed their favourite player MS Dhoni with loud shout as the legendary wicket-keeper batter came out and slammed a four to deep mid-wicket on the last ball, taking CSK's total to 210/4 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 210/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Shivam Dube 66; Matt Henry 1-28) vs LSG.

