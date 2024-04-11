IPL 2024: Gill's fifty, fine finishing by Rashid-Tewatia help GT seal last-ball win against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 : A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans (GT) secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Jaipur on Wednesday.

GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins, and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

In the run chase of 197, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan started in a cautious way, not scoring many fours and sixes.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, GT was at 44/0, with Sai (21*) and Gill (23*) unbeaten at the crease. The final over of the powerplay bowled by Avesh Khan saw GT score 14 runs, including a four and a six by Gill.

GT reached the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs.

The 64-run partnership between Gill and Sai ended with pacer Kuldip Sen trapping him for 35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six. GT was 64/1 in 8.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, GT was 76/1, with Gill (36*) joined by Matthew Wade (4*). The match was interrupted by rain.

After the rain, Rajasthan made a comeback in the game as Kuldip continued his brilliant spell. He castled both Matthew Wade (4) and Abhinav Manohar (1) in the 11th over, reducing GT to 79/3 in 10.4 overs.

Vijay Shankar, the out-of-form all-rounder joined Gill in the middle, taking the team to 100-run mark in 12.4 overs.

Gill reached his fifty in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Just when it seemed that the duo had built a partnership and would start attacking, Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up Shankar for 16 in 10 balls. GT was 111/4 in 14 overs.

After Vijay's dismissal, Gill targetted RR's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal, hitting them for two fours each. However, he was stumped by Sanju Samson and Chahal got the last laugh. Gill made 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

GT was 133/5 in 15.2 overs, needing 64 in 28 balls.

Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, two hard-hitting batters were the fresh pair on the crease. They gathered 17 runs in the 17th over, with a four by Tewatia and a four and six by Shahrukh. The equation was down to 42 runs needed in 18 balls.

However, their brief partnership ended with Shahrukh being trapped leg-before-wicket by Avesh Khan for 14. GT was 157/6 in 17.3 overs. The 2022 champions ended the 18th over with 35 runs needed in two overs.

Kuldeep's penultimate over was a costly one as Rahul and Rashid hit him for three fours and he gave away some extra runs due to wides/no balls. It brought down the equation to 15 in six balls.

Avesh's final over started with a boundary by Rashid, then a double and then another four, bringing down the deficit to five runs in three balls. On the penultimate ball, while attempting a third run, Tewatia was run out for 22 in 11 balls, with three fours. Two runs were needed on the final ball. GT was 195/7 in 19.5 overs.

Rashid hit a boundary on the final ball, winning the game for his side by three wickets. He finished at 24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries.

Kuldip (3/41) and Chahal (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Earlier, Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson's blistering partnership of 130-run powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 196/3 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Parag scored the highest for RR with his terrific 76 off 48 while captain Samson played a crucial unbeaten knock of 68 in 38 deliveries.

Put to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler kicked off the proceedings for RR. Jaiswal finally found his rhythm back as he took on the GT bowlers, hitting boundaries in every over to provide RR with a sensational start.

Umesh Yadav drew first blood as he got the dangerous opener Jaiswal for 24 runs in the 5th over of the match. Captain Sanju Samson then came out to bat and opened his tally with back-to-back boundaries.

Shubman Gill introduced Rashid Khan in the powerplay and the Afghan player weaved his magic to remove Jos Buttler at 8 runs. Samson and Riyan Parag steadied RR's ship with their stand after Rajasthan suffered an early jolt with the wickets of Jaiswal and Buttler.

Parag and Samson came to RR's rescue again after the top-order failure as the duo completed a 50-plus run stand in 39 deliveries.

With a cracking maximum, Parag brought up his half-century in 34 balls. Spencer Johnson was at the receiving end as he was hammered by Samson for 16 runs with the help of two boundaries and one maximum.

Parag and Samson stitched up a 100-run partnership as they continued to go strong for RR. Samson slammed his third fifty of the season.

Vijay Shankar took a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Parag for 76 runs off Mohit's delivery. In the last over, Shimron Hetmyer slammed two maximums taking his team's total to 196/3 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 196/3 (Sanju Samson 68*, Riyan Parag 76; Rashid Khan 1-18) vs Gujarat Titans: 199/7 (Shubman Gill 72, Sai Sudarshan 35, Kuldip Sen 3/41).

