Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Shahrukh Khan felt that the hosts' 200/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was "enough" in the Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Shahrukh played a 58-run knock from 30 balls at a time when GT was suffering to score runs. He hammered 3 fours and 5 overhead boundaries at a strike rate of 193.33. However, the 28-year-old's fiery knock had to come to an end after he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 15th over.

While speaking after the first inning, Shahrukh revealed this was the first time he came to bat at number four. The all-rounder talked about the pitch and pointed out that it was a "dried up" wicket in Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter further added GT's 200/3 in the first inning was a "good score". He concluded by saying it will be "important" for them bowl well and defend the target.

"First time I have come out to bat 4 (in IPL.) Before the game Ashish Nehra told me I might bat at 4, so was prepared in the bus itself. The first over spun a bit, the pitch dried up. The wicket is spinning but 200 is a good score. I just had to step out and hit straight. Have been working in the nets with our coaches. Good to play along with him (Sai Sudharsan), we have a good relationship. I think so, 200 is enough. It's important to bowl well and restrict them," Shahrukh said.

Recapping the first inning of the game, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

RCB need to chase down the target of 201 runs to win the match against GT In Ahmedabad.

