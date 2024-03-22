IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans add BR Sharath to squad as replacement for Robin Minz

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 22 : Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday added BR Sharath to their squad as a replacement for the injured uncapped Jharkhand cricketer Robin Minz for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

"Gujarat Titans add B R Sharath to squad as a replacement for Robin Minz," IPL announced on Friday in an official statement.

A wicketkeeper-batter Sharath represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket. He has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name. He will join GT for his base price of INR 20 Lac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

In last year's IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai, Gujarat Titans acquired Minz for Rs 3.6 crore.

The 21-year-old keeper-batter from Jharkhand, a state known for producing promising keeper-batters. Jharkhand is home to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ishan Kishan has played first-class cricket for Jharkhand.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering campaign opening clash on Sunday at Ahmedabad.

The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022.

Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

The 17th season of the IPL will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor