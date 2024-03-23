IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan showcases variety of shots ahead of MI encounter

Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23 : Ahead of their opening fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, star Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan was seen smashing the ball hard into nets on Saturday.

The GT franchise posted a video on their official social media X (formally Twitter), where the Rashid was seen practicing shots like the snake shot, and the helicopter shot at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

In 2023, Rashid had his best season at the IPL, finishing second on the wickets charts with 27. On his way there, he registered the 22nd hat-trick in IPL history, dismissing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in three balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In the history of IPL so far, the 25-year-old player has snapped 139 wickets in the 109 matches he has played. The spinner has grabbed wickets at an average of 20.76 and conceded runs at an economy of 6.67 with the best bowling figures of 4/24 in the tournament.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering campaign in their opening clash on Sunday.

The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022.

Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

GT squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, BR Sharath.

