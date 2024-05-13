IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans-Kolkata Knight Riders clash abandoned due to rain

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 : The 63rd clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium was called off due to rain on Monday.

After the match was called off, both the teams KKR and GT remained at their previous positions at which they were before today. Where on one side the Knight Riders are on top with 19 points in 13 matches and are the only team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

On the other hand, GT is in eighth position with just 10 points in 13 games and is the third team to get eliminated after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. However, they performed really well in their last two seasons where they emerged as champions in 2022 and finalists in 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

