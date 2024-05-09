IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans show support for cancer awareness

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 9 : The Gujarat Titans are taking a stand against cancer, stepping onto the field and donning special lavender jerseys for the second year in a row.

The players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer during their final home game on May 13, 2024. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients of cancer.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans said, "Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause. The jerseys are a symbol of our support to cancer patients and survivors, serving as a reminder about the need for preventive measures and early diagnosis to win the battle against cancer. Together with our fans, we hope to create a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer."

Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, emphasized the team's dedication to make a difference, "As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large. Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honours their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."

The upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders presents an opportunity for Gujarat Titans' fans and the cricket community to rally behind this important cause. This initiative will help educate fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor