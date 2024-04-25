IPL 2024: Gulbadin Naib joins DC as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday announced the signing of Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL season.

"Delhi Capitals have signed Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," a statement from IPL read.

A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL. Naib signed in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs. Marsh was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1783506573416956228

The all-rounder Marsh could feature in only four games this season for DC, scoring 61 runs in three innings and getting a wicket. His highest score was 23. This is the second successive season that DC has lost his services midway through the tournament.

Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 65 T20 Internationals (T20Is) so far.

In the ongoing tournament, DC hold the sixth position on the points table with four victories from nine games. DC have five games remaining in the tournament against Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

