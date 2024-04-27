IPL 2024: Khaleel, Mukesh, Rasikh Salam's supercharge pace attack help DC seal 10 runs win over MI

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock, followed by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed's supercharged pace attack helped Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Rasikh was the pick for the home side, he came on as an impact sub and picked up 3 for 34 in this high-scoring affair while Mukesh also returned with a three-wicket haul. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 63 runs while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 46 for MI.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started Mumbai's chase fearlessly dealing in boundaries. In the second over of the game, Khaleel Ahmed was hammered by the duo for 14 runs, which included three consecutive boundaries from Kishan.

Khaleel provided Delhi Capitals with their first wicket as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 8. Rohit tried to steal a boundary but mistimed it properly as the ball straight went into the hands of Shai Hope at the mid-off.

In the fifth over, Mukesh Kumar joined the party in style and scalped the precious wicket of Kishan for 20. Khaleel bagged his second wicket as he dismissed the mighty Suryakumar Yadav for 26. Surya perfectly placed a shot into the mid-off but Lizaad Williams intercepted and took a brilliant catch.

After losing three wickets in quick succession, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma started their innings with caution mixed with aggression. The duo scored smoked Axar Patel for 10 runs, which included a brilliant maximum from Pandya. Pandya in red-hot form slammed Kuldeep Yadav for 19 runs in the 9th over of the game, hammering three boundaries and a six.

Rasikh Salam Dar provided Delhi Capitals with the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Pandya for 46. Pandya tried to go for a big hit the shot lacked timing and landed in the hands of Mukesh Kumar.

Tilak Verma along with Tim David kept the momentum going for MI. Tilak slammed a boundary off Lizaad Williams' delivery and brought up his half-century in style in 25 balls. After getting hit for one boundary and two sixes, Mukesh made a terrific comeback and dismissed David for 37

In the last over Mumbai lost their last hope Tilak Varma to run out while Luke Wood and Piyush Chawla slammed one six and four respectively but failed to guide their team home.

Earlier, explosive knocks by DC batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Put to bat first by the MI skipper, DC openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel started attacking the bowlers from the first ball at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts completed fifty runs in 2.4 overs as Fraser-McGurk slammed a boundary on the bowling of Nuwan Thushara.

Fraser-McGurk completed the third fifty of his IPL career as he smashed a six on the bowling of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the fourth over. McGurk and Porel completed their 100-run partnership in just 6.4 overs as the latter hit a six on the bowling of Pandya.

Mumbai Indians took the first wicket in the eighth over as Chawla dismissed the young Australian batter. Fraser-McGurk was dismissed after he played a magnificent innings of 84 runs in just 27 balls which was laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums with a strike rate of 311.11.

After McGurk's wicket, right-hand batter Shai Hope came to bat. The partnership lasted for just 13 runs as Porel was dismissed after scoring 36 runs in 27 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

After Porel's dismissal, the Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant came out to bat with Hope. Both batters put on a partnership of 53 runs before Hope was sent back to the pavilion after he played a cameo of 41 from just 17 balls which included five sixes. Tristan Stubbs came out to bat in the middle along with Pant. Both batters put a 35 runs before Pant was dismissed on 29.

Stubbs played an unbeaten knock of 48 runs with the help of six fours and two sixes. For the visitors, one wicket each was snapped by Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, and Mohammad Nabi.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 257/4 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Tristan Stubbs 48*; Mohammad Nabi 1-20) vs Mumbai Indians 247/9 (Tilak Varma 63, Hardik Pandya 46; Rasikh Dar Salam 3-34).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor