IPL 2024: KKR ties with Mumbai Indians to register stunning batting record

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their fine season with the bat, equalling Mumbai Indians (MI) a total of six totals of 200 or more runs to become the team with the joint-highest amount of 200-plus run totals in a single Indian Premier League season.

KKR accomplished this feat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

In the match, KKR smashed 235/6 in their 20 overs, guided by knocks from Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh.

Before this, KKR's 200-plus run totals in the season were: 208/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 272/7 against Delhi Capitals, 223/6 against Rajasthan Royals, 222/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 261/6 against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians had also posted six 200-plus run totals last season back in 2023.

Also, the total of 235/6 is the highest total ever hit against LSG and at their home stadium Ekana Stadium.

KKR outdid GT 227/2 last season to register the highest team total against LSG while they went ahead of 199/8 by Lucknow against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium to register the biggest total at the venue.

Coming to the game, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ramandeep Singh (25* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

LSG need 236 runs to win.

