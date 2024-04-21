Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling all- rounder Andre Russell said that he was "happy" dismissing "set" Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash on Sunday.

The Caribbean cricketer played a pivotal role in the game at the Eden Gardens, bagging three wickets. Russell gifted just 25 runs in his three-over spell as well. He removed both Jacks and Patidar in the first and fourth ball of the 12th over.

The Kolkata-based franchise sealed a close 1-run win over Bengaluru on Sunday.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Russell showered praise on his Caribbean teammate Sunil Narine and said that his two wickets when he dismissed Mahipal Lomror and Cameron Green were also very "important".

Talking about his batting performance, he added that the change of pace was very difficult. The 35-year-old added that the slower balls in the first inning were "gripping and holding".

"Happy with the two points. When I was batting earlier, a change of pace was difficult to hit. As a bowler that's what I wanted to do. The slower balls were gripping and holding. Was happy to get the two set batters out and I think that's what changed the game. Those two wickets from Narine were also very important and that's what started the slide for RCB. When I looked at the bowling equation, I had two left and I conditioned myself to bowl that (19th) over. Tried to give Starc as many runs as I could. DK wasn't getting off the strike so I looked at bowling 6 deliveries to him and mixed it up, thankfully it worked," Russell said.

Recapping the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay. Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back,

However, spells from Andre Russell (3/25) and Sunil Narine (2/34) changed the match once again. Karn Sharma attempted to swing the match in RCB's favour with three sixes in the final over, however, the team fell short by a run and skittled out for 221 in 20 overs.

Russell got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 27 and three wickets.

With this win, KKR moved up to the second spot with five wins and two losses, giving them 10 points. The RCB stays bottom of the table with a win and seven losses, aggregating just two points.

