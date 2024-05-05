IPL 2024: KKR's Narine becomes only third all-rounder to achieve historic double

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine continued his dream Indian Premier League (IPL) season, becoming the only third player to accomplish a double of 1,500-plus runs and 150 wickets in the history of the league.

Narine accomplished this feat during his side's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow.

In the match, Narine scored 81 in 39 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 207.69.

In his IPL career, Narine has scored 1,507 runs at an average of 17.32, with a strike rate of 166.33. He has scored one century and seven fifties. His best score is 109. He is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history, with 176 wickets in 173 games.

This season, Narine has scored 461 runs at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 183.66, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 109.

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo are other two players who have achieved this double. Jadeja has scored 2,894 runs at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 129.08, with three half-centuries. His best score is 62*. In 237 matches, he has taken 160 wickets at an average of 29.81, with the best figures of 5/16.

Bravo has also scored 1,560 runs in 161 matches at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 129.56, with five half-centuries. His best score is 70*. He has also taken 183 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/22. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL.

In this IPL, Narine has scored 125 runs in just 63 balls against spin at an average of 25.00, with five dismissals. His strike rate against spin is 198.4 and has smashed eight fours and 11 sixes against them.

Coming to the game, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ramandeep Singh (25* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

LSG need 236 runs to win.

