IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, put RCB to bat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 : Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RCB registered their first win of the season following their four-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings in their second game of the campaign. While KKR also clinched their first win of the season in their second game of the season. They edged past Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 4-run win in a nail-biting thriller. Both teams will be looking to keep the winning momentum in their favour.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss, "We are going to bowl first. HAd a brief chat with the curator, she was like the ball will spin as well. (Morale) It is fantastic, everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present. My role is to play an anchor role. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start. The bowling - Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me."

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said during the time of the toss, "The same (would have bowled first). It's a fresh wicket, looks a good wicket, you have to see how it plays in the first innings. It's important to close games early in the season. All the great crickets adapt, it's important to assess the conditions. We love the support and atmosphere. Same team."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

