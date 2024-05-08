Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : After his side's massive 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul expressed that he is "lost for words".

While speaking after the match, Rahul said they have watched such kind of batting only on television. He also praised Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma'a batting and said it was "unreal".

"Am lost for words. We have watched that kind of batting on TV. But this is unreal batting. Everything seemed to find the middle of the bat. Kudos to their skills. They have worked hard on their six hitting skills," Rahul said.

He added the SRH openers did not give any chance to the Lucknow-based franchise. He accepted it was hard to stop the opening duo of Abhishek and Head.

"They didn't give us a chance to know what the pitch played in the second innings. Was hard to stop them as they teed off from ball one. Once you are on the losing side, there are questions marks on the decisions taken. We were 40-50 runs short. When we lost wickets in the powerplay, we couldn't get any momentum. Ayush and Nicky batted well to get us to 166. But even if we would have got 240, they could have chased it as well," he added.

Recapping the match, LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got to a slow start, getting just 57 runs in the first 10 overs and losing three wickets. Skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of just 29 runs.

In the second half of the innings, Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) turned things around with a 99-run stand, putting a score of 165/4 in 20 overs for LSG.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the top bowler for LSG. Pat Cummins also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 166 runs, openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) launched what seemed like a never-ending assault on LSG ballers, helping SRH chase down the total in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

SRH is at number three in the table with seven wins, five losses and 14 points. LSG is in the sixth spot with six wins, six losses and 12 points.

