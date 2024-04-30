IPL 2024: LSG skipper KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bowl first against MI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 48th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, want to put their batters under pressure and look to chase it. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up a show. We have a few good victories. With few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury," Rahul said after winning the toss.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya said that they are going with the same team which played against Delhi Capitals in the last match.

"Looks alright. Looks like a slower surface, let's see how it plays. We know that all games are like in do or die situation. Need to focus on one game at a time. I think every time we have backed our playing XI. The injuries have cost us. Crucial players are all secured. It was a long tournament, and we believed in all our players every time we played. Coetzee comes back in for Wood," Pandya said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

