IPL 2024: LSG spinner Siddharth joins elite company of Bumrah, Nehra, McClenaghan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Manimaran Siddharth on Wednesday dismissed star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli to get his first Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket, joining an elite company of bowlers who have got the legendary right-hander as their first-ever IPL victim.

During the IPL clash between LSG and RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat was looking in good touch, having made 22 in 15 balls with two fours and a majestic straight six. Then, Siddharth bowled a slower delivery that turned away from Virat, who mistimed his shot and was caught by Devdutt Padikkal, giving LSG their first wicket and opening the floodgates for a batting collapse.

There have been 10 bowlers who have got Virat as their first IPL wicket, including Ashok Dinda, Ashish Nehra, Albie Morkel, Chetanya Nanda, Doug Bracewell, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Harpreet Brar, Dewald Brevis, and now Siddarth.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is at the fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them a four points.

