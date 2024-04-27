IPL 2024: Match between KKR vs PBKS break record of most sixes in T20

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday rewrote the history of men's T20 cricket by producing a chase that comes once in a blue moon.

On a night of Friday when records tumbled within the blink of an eye, sixes were constant compatriots of PBKS and KKR throughout the game. The high-scoring run fest featured the highest number of maximums in the history of T20 cricket.

PBKS and KKR struck 42 maximums, surpassing the previous joint-record of 38 which was created during Sunriers Hyderabad clash against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru against SRH.

Out of the 42 towering maximums that sailed into the stands of the Eden Gardens, PBKS took the onus of scoring the most number of sixes.

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw and Shashank Singh combined to hit 24 sixes which is the highest tally in an innings in the history of the cash-rich league.

The highest run-scoring game in the history of IPL, played between RCB and SRH previously held the record for most sixes in an innings with a whopping 22 maximums.

Ahead of PBKS, only Nepal have managed to hit more sixes in an innings in men's T20 cricket. During their odds-defying outing with the bat, Nepal struck 26 maximums during their colossal score of 314/3 effort against Mongolia in Hangzhou last year at the Asian Games.

During the match, Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh's power-hitting display propelled PBKS to chase down the highest total that T20 cricket has ever witnessed, following their 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday. KKR asked PBKS to defy the odds to walk away with two points, on a record-breaking night.

