IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over-rate against LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In the game, the Mumbai-based franchise conceded a four-wicket defeat against Lucknow. MI are in the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

"Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024," IPL stated in a statement.

It added that Hardik was fined Rs 24 lakhs since it was MI's second offence of maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, the rest of the cricketers from the MI playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of match fees.

Summarizing the game, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

